Kampala - Eight Ugandan journalists were detained on Monday as they marched in the capital Kampala to protest what they said were police abuses, including beatings and detentions, during coverage of student protests last month, a rights group official said.
The alleged abuses took place for several days starting on Oct. 22 after students at Uganda's largest public university, Makerere, staged protests against planned fee increases.
A group of journalists started to march towards the headquarters of police where they intended to deliver a petition to the head of police, but were instead intercepted.
Flavia Diana Nandudu, a programs officer at Human Rights Network for Journalists-Uganda (HRNJ-U), told Reuters eight journalists were arrested but were released several hours later.
"We wanted to demand from police leadership that they parade and prosecute police officers who are involved in assaulting journalists," Nandudu said.