Johannesburg – Two Ugandan labour consultants, from a company that deals with labour export, have been charged with human trafficking and forgery of documents and signatures from government ministries. The two senior managers from Middle East Consultants, Benon Kunywana, 36, and Godfrey Kyalimpa, 48, were remanded by magistrate Phiona Birungi at Entebbe Chief Magistrates court after being charged with four counts of human trafficking, the Ugandan Observer reported on Monday.

The prosecution alleges that on February 12 both men attempted to traffic 50 people out of the country in contravention of the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2009.

They were also accused of forging documents and signatures from the ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development ministries, contrary to Section 349 of the Penal Code.

The accused, who have denied all the charges, are being held at Kigo Prison in Uganda’s Buganda Region as investigations continue.

African News Agency (ANA)