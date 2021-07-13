Ugandan police search for co-ordinator behind assassination attempt on Katumba

The Uganda Police Force (UPF) is on the hunt for the alleged co-ordinator of domestic terror incidents, including the attempted assassination of the Minister of Works and Transport in June. UPF spokesperson Fred Enanga announced a reward of US$1,400 to US$5,600 for information on Sheikh Abu Ubaida Badir Diin Bukenya as the “overall co-ordinator of domestic terror cells” in Uganda.

The Joint Security Agencies have raised the reward for any information leading to the arrest of its Most Wanted Person, a one Sheikh ABU UBAIDA BADIR DIIN BUKENYA, the overall coordinator of domestic terror cells, in the country, from Ugx. 5m to Ugx. 20m. pic.twitter.com/qiecNbmsYH — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) July 13, 2021 The announcement comes after the arrest of the second shooter in the attempted assassination of retired general of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Minister of Works and Transport General Edward Katumba Wamala. Katumba’s daughter, 26-year-old Brenda Nantongo, and his driver Haruna Kayondo were killed during the attack on June 1.

The second shooter, 30-year-old Wampa Huzaifa, aka Kanaabe, was arrested on Monday, according to Enanga. The UPF tracked and arrested Kanaabe in Luwero District, roughly 66km north of Uganda’s capital, Kampala. Kanaabe confessed to the attempted assassination of Katumba and the murder of his daughter and driver, in addition to 14 other murders, three attempted murders and three incidents of aggravated robbery dating back to 2016.

Sheikh Abu Ubaida Badir Diin Bukenya is the alleged co-ordinator and recruiter of assailants, and the public has been warned that the UPF is now “dealing with a very deadly and militant group”. Daily Monitor reported that the arrest of Kanaabe came just hours after the Kampala High Court gave authorities a deadline of July 16 to produce death certificates of four other suspects connected to Katumba’s attempted assassination. The first shooter, Hussein Lubwama, was arrested and killed two weeks ago by the UPF, allegedly for resisting arrest, while the three other suspects were killed by security personnel.