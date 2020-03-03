Ugandan university law students urged not to be dishonest

JOHANNESBURG - Uganda's Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, has cautioned Uganda Christian University (UCU) law students against practising law without completing the Bar course at the Law Development Centre (LDC) saying that it affect the justice system in the country.

"If you practice without the professional Bar course, you risk being disbarred and this affects your whole career. LDC is tougher than the degree course. It is short and intense but with determination and concentration, you can achieve it," Kadaga said.

Kadaga advised the students to desist from engaging in acts of dishonesty in their work.

"When you cheat, in the long run, the law will catch up with you. All you need to do is prepare adequately as lawyers and execute your work without cheating," said Kadaga.

The Dean of the Law Faculty, Dr Roselyn Karugunju also re-echoed the Speaker’s advice to the students, saying that once they engage in cheating in their work, they will live in fear instead of practising freely.