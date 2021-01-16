UN peacekeeper killed in targeted attack in Central African Republic

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Asian News International New York - A United Nations peacekeeper was killed and another suffered injuries in an attack in the Central Africa Republic (CAR), said United Nations secretary-general's spokesman Stephane Dujarric. In a statement, Dujarric said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack against the convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on Friday near Tessalit in Kidal region. Guterres emphasised that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime. "The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack against a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) that took place on 15 January 2021 near Tessalit in Kidal region, which resulted in the death of an Egyptian peacekeeper and serious injuries to another," the statement read. "The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, as well as to the people and Government of Egypt. He wishes a speedy and full recovery to the injured peacekeeper," the statement added.

The new attack comes days after three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and six wounded in central Mali after a convoy struck an explosive device and came under fire.

The spokesperson said the United Nations will spare no efforts in supporting the Malian authorities in identifying and promptly bringing to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack.

"The Secretary-General emphasizes that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime. The United Nations will spare no efforts in supporting the Malian authorities in identifying and promptly bringing to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack," it read. "The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of Mali," it added.

Since December 19, a coalition of rebel groups, which occupied two-thirds of the CAR, has been reportedly carrying out offensive to disrupt the presidential and legislative elections that took place on December 27, Xinhua reported.

According to UN News, despite attempts by rebel groups to obstruct presidential and legislative elections, nearly 2 million Central Africans cast their votes.

ANI