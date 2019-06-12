Relatives of victims of violence in the crackdown on Sudanese protesters listen to a doctor inside a ward in a hospital in Omdurman. Picture: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters

New York - The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday strongly condemned recent violence in Sudan and called for the immediate cessation of violence against civilians, amid reports that security forces killed dozens of peaceful protesters this month. In a statement issued after a meeting in New York, the UNSC called upon all stakeholders to continue working together towards a consensual solution to the current crisis.

The statement emphasized the importance of respect for human rights and of ensuring the full protection of civilians as well as accountability and justice.

The members of the council took note of an announcement by Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) that the incidents will be investigated.

The Security Council also encouraged UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to continue to support regional and international efforts to facilitate and agree on a national transitional process.

A doctors' association has said security forces killed about 100 people and injured about 500 others during a crackdown on a mass sit-in in Khartoum earlier this month, while the health ministry puts the death toll at 61.

Sudanese protesters have been demanding that the TMC, which has been in power since long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was deposed and arrested in a peaceful military coup in April, hand power to a civilian-led government.

dpa