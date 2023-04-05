UN seeks humanitarian funds for Burundi, Malawi

The United Nations and partners are seeking 194 million U.S. dollars to aid Burundi this year and an additional 70 million dollars for Malawi, UN Humanitarians said on Monday. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the appeal for Burundi's humanitarian response plan is to aid 1.1 million people affected by climate change, extreme weather, internal displacement and disease outbreaks such as cholera, measles and malaria.

The humanitarians said 1.5 million people in Burundi would need relief in 2023. While last year's appeal was only halfway funded, 673,000 people were helped in Burundi, the humanitarian office said. The appeal for Malawi is in the context of Cyclone Freddy.

"Since Tropical Cyclone Freddy hit the country last month, we and partners have reached over 370,000 people with humanitarian assistance including clean water, sanitation and hygiene, as well as food assistance to complement the government's relief efforts," OCHA said. The new funding of 70 million dollars is on top of the 45 million dollars called for earlier this year for a cholera response. The humanitarian office said the revised Malawi flash appeal will support the government-led response to floods and cholera, including the provision of shelter, nutrition, health, water, sanitation and hygiene, following Freddy.