Unwavering support for Nigeria’s President as tribunal decides on his future in office

Supporters of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu are sure that he will emerge victorious as they wait for the country's presidential election tribunal to rule on whether he stays as president. Two rivals have challenged his win and installation following the elections in February this year.

During that time, Tinubu, leader of All Progressive Alliance, emerged victorious with 8,794,726 votes followed by Peoples Democratic Party leader Atiku Abubakar who had 6,984,520 and Peter Obi of the Labour Party who clinched 6,101,553 votes. On Wednesday, Tinubu's allies were sure that he would remain as the country's President. #PEPTJudgement: Lagos APC party members gather at the State Secretariat, ACME to show support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, and Vice President Kashim Shettima GCON ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Court Judgement.



Screen like say na UCL Final 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/36hGdjONa1 — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) September 6, 2023 The love for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu😔



#PEPTJudgement



RETWEET pic.twitter.com/s9MEMRBh9m — Azlan of The Confluence 🇳🇬 (@Shaibu_AO) September 6, 2023 Tinubu is currently in India for the G20 Summit as per the invitation of India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

He was expected to deliver the keynote speeches at the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and Business Conference which is set to be held on the sidelines of the summit. Meanwhile, Tinubu's administration took a decisive move this week by recalling Nigeria's "career and non-career" ambassadors with immediate effect. In a statement, his office said: The President's directive is sequel to his careful study of the present state of affairs at Nigerian Consulate Offices and Embassies worldwide, and in line with the President's renewed hope agenda, the President is determined to ensure that world-class efficiency and quality, will henceforth, characterize foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike."