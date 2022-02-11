Victory against Covid-19 possible if bloc shares best practices and operates as one - SADC

CAPE TOWN - Victory against the Covid-19 pandemic remains possible as long as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) shares best practices and operates as one regional bloc, the Chairperson of the Committee of Ministers of Health and those responsible for HIV/Aids and Malawi Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, SADC said in a statement on Friday. She commended the SADC for being the first to detect and report on the Omicron variant and indicated that this showed the potential the region has in making a meaningful contribution in the global fight against Covid-19.

Chiponda said this when she opened a virtual meeting of SADC ministers of health and those responsible for HIV/Aids to review the Covid-19 situation in the region on February 10. The meeting, which was chaired by Malawi, accorded the ministers the opportunity to consider updates on the Covid-19 status in the region and reflect on possible courses of action to mitigate the adverse socio-economic effects of the pandemic. The meeting was attended by ministers and or their representatives from Angola, Botswana, Kingdom of Eswatini, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Tanzania. The meeting was also attended by representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Chiponda said since the first Covid-19 case was registered in the SADC region in March, 2020, life has never been the same as all SADC member states have had their share of losses and disruptions to socio-economic activities from the pandemic. Furthermore, she added that the damage has ranged from the loss of lives, extra burden on fragile health systems, economic losses, decline in Foreign Direct Investments, increased vulnerability due to reduction in social protection measures and an increase in mental health concerns, said a statement. She observed that since the SADC region does not manufacture Covid-19 vaccines, the support from the partners toward procurement of the vaccines remains critical. She highlighted the need for the SADC to be capacitated to establish its own plants for manufacturing the vaccines.

SADC Executive Secretary, Elias Mpedi Magosi, in remarks delivered on his behalf by SADC Deputy Executive Secretary for Corporate Affairs, Ambassador Joseph Nourrice, commended the region for having approved the Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures for tracking, monitoring and facilitating cross-border movement of goods and people during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, he regretted that member states introduced several requirements, laws, regulations, systems, and measures to implement the Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures, but these have neither been harmonised nor synchronised, resulting in disruptions to cross-border transport with adverse impacts on trade, movement of persons and tourism. According to a statement, the Executive Secretary cautioned that despite the encouraging epidemiological changes observed in the region in recent weeks, the Covid-19 pandemic remains a threat to the regional integration agenda because of the disruptions it inflicts on businesses, trade, tourism, movement of people as well as the health and well-being of citizens.