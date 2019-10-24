Gaborone - Counting was under way in Botswana on Wednesday after peaceful parliamentary elections that represented a showdown between the country's current president and its former leader.
The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has ruled the southern African country since independence from Britain in 1966, overseeing its rise from one of the world's poorest nations to a middle-income country thanks to diamond production.
But the party has had to contend with the defection earlier this year of the country's former long-time leader Ian Khama, who was succeeded as president in 2018 by Mokgweetsi Masisi.
The two men have since had a falling-out, with Masisi reversing several policies that were dear to Khama's heart, for instance a ban on elephant hunting. Khama has created an opposition party, the Botswana Patriotic Front, to contest the elections.
Masisi nevertheless was confident of achieving victory.