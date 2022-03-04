WATCH: First group of Nigerians arrive in Abuja after fleeing conflict in Ukraine

CAPE TOWN - The first group of 411 Nigerian citizens who fled conflict-ridden eastern Europe arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Friday, according to Reuters. The chairperson of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri, confirmed this in a tweet, citing a report by Nigerian online news publication Punch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igooWFcNurI No fewer than 2 090 Nigerians have been received in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, according to the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Nigerian airline Max Air evacuating the citizens arrived in Abuja on Friday at 7.11am local time, according to Vanguard News. On Tuesday, Ghana became the first African country to evacuate its citizens fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Nigerians, Ghanaians, Somalis, Moroccans and other African nationals studying and working in Ukraine have been trying to escape across the border to neighbouring countries with thousands of other people trapped in the country.

The AU said on Monday that it was disturbed by reports that African citizens in Ukraine were being refused the right to cross the borders to safety. Several have shared videos and testimonies on social media denouncing discrimination at train stations and border posts. However, Reuters said it has not been able to authenticate the videos. IOL