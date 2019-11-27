Windhoek - Namibia was Wednesday set to elect a president and parliament in polls overshadowed by corruption scandals and an economic crisis.
The election is expected to be a tough test for incumbent Hage Geingob, who is seeking a second four-year term as president and is competing against nine other candidates.
Geingob's first term in office was not only tainted by numerous corruption scandals but also by rising unemployment and poverty as well as an ailing health and education sector.
Political analysts believe Geingob is unlikely to secure another landslide victory - he obtained 87 per cent of the vote in 2014 - especially since his government this month became embroiled in a multimillion dollar scandal over fishing quotas, involving an Icelandic fisheries firm. Two ministers have resigned.
Geingob, 78, remained nonetheless confident of victory.