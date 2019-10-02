Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari. File photo: AP Photo/Ben Curtis.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is set to begin a three-day state visit to South Africa on Thursday to discuss the welfare of Nigerians in the country. Buhari is invited by President Cyril Ramaphosa find common grounds for building harmonious relations with their hosts.

Following the recent xenophobic attacks, evacuation of hundreds of Nigerians and the exchange of visits by Special Envoys of Presidents Buhari and Ramaphosa.

While in South Africa, Buhari will hold a town hall meeting with Nigerians living in the country with a view to sharing in their experiences and reassuring them of Nigerian government’s commitment to protect them.

Both Buhari and Ramaphosa will preside over the South Africa/Nigeria Bi-National Commission, during which a progress report will be presented.