Monday, July 18, 2022

WATCH: Prince Harry to give UN keynote speech on Nelson Mandela’s birthday

Prince Harry is expected to speak about the legacy of the South African anti-apartheid leader who spent 27 years in prison and became his country’s first black leader. Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Published 31m ago

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will address the UN general assembly at its annual celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day on Monday.

According to the UN, Prince Harry is expected to speak about the legacy of the South African anti-apartheid leader who spent 27 years in prison and became his country’s first black leader.

Under the theme of taking action and inspiring change, the International Day will be celebrated through a special event at UN Headquarters in New York.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and President of the General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, are also due to deliver remarks.

Prince Harry is also expected to touch on poverty and climate change during his address to the UN General Assembly on Monday.

The UN chief, in his message to mark Monday's International Day in honour of Nelson Mandela, hailed the first Black president of post-Apartheid South Africa and racial justice icon, “a giant of our time”, who remains a “moral compass” for us all.

In 2009, when the United Nations General Assembly declared Nelson Mandela’s 18 July birthday Nelson Mandela International Day, Madiba called on the people of the world to honour him by helping their communities.

Harry’s mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, met Mandela in March 1997, just five months before her death in a car crash in Paris.

You can watch the events at the UN headquarters below.

IOL

peace envoypeace planpeace processpeace talksenvironmentclimate changeNelson Mandela Children’s FundNelson Mandela Foundation United NationsNelson MandelaPrince HarryApartheidDeaths and TributesClimate Change

Chad Williams