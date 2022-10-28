WATCH: Ramaphosa arrives in Kingdom of Lesotho for Prime Minister’s inauguration

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in the Kingdom of Lesotho on Friday morning to attend the inauguration ceremony of newly elected Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Samuel Matekane. Ramaphosa is one several heads of state who will attend the inauguration of the new prime minister.

The inauguration follows the National Assembly elections that took place in Lesotho on October 8, which saw diamond-magnate Matekane rule at the polls. Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party won 56 out of the 79 contested constituencies. Ramaphosa is attending at the invitation of His Majesty King Letsie III, the presidency said on Friday.

“President Ramaphosa’s attendance is an expression of South Africa’s continued support for the Basotho and of the firm bonds and friendship between the two countries,” it said. According to the South African presidency, relations between the two countries are based on shared language, history, and culture. Full diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992.

The presidency said that the Kingdom of Lesotho provided shelter and support to South African liberation cadres in their fight against apartheid. Several other African heads of state are expected to attend the inauguration today in the capital of Lesotho, Maseru. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia arrives in Lesotho

“We have arrived at Moshoeshoe International Airport in Maseru, Lesotho.” “We are on hand to witness the inauguration of The Right Honourable Mr. Sam Matekane, Prime Minister - Elect of the Kingdom of Lesotho.” Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema arriving in Lesotho. Picture: Zambian Presidency