WATCH: Ramaphosa, world leaders arrive in Bali for G20 Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa was one of several global leaders who have arrived in Bali for the G20 Summit of global leaders for 2022. The G20 Leaders’ Summit is set to run from November 15 to 16.

His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa arrives at Ngurah Ria International Airport in Bali, Indonesia where he is participating in the #G20 Leaders’ Summit over the next two days.#G20Indonesia #BetterAfricaBetterWorld 🌍 pic.twitter.com/dE0DPQ8iln — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 14, 2022 The president was received at Ngurah Ria International Airport in Bali by Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Minister Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister Sandiaga Uno of Tourism and Creative Economy in Indonesia, and South African Mission Chargé d’Affaires, Vickesh Maharaj. Ramaphosa is accompanied by Pandor and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

Ahead of the start of the G20 Leaders' Summit, the president will chair an engagement of the African Union and New Partnership for Africa’s Development (Nepad) on Africa’s value proposition and priorities, according to the Presidency. “Issues under discussion in this forum will include the continent’s aspirations to reach the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, the realisation of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 goals, and securing permanent membership of the G20 for the African Union.” Other world leaders who arrived in Bali for the summit included: Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday dismissed an international report that he had been hospitalised at the G20 Summit. “Well, they have been writing for about 10 years that our president is ill,” Lavrov, 72, told the camera, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt and reading documents outside. “This is a kind of game that is not new in politics,” he told reporters on Monday.

