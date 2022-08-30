WATCH: Supreme Court of Kenya orders recount for several polling stations

The Supreme Court has ordered the electoral commission to grant Raila Odinga access to ballot boxes for 14 polling stations for inspection, scrutiny and recount.

According to local Kenyan media, in the ruling, the Supreme Court of Kenya noted that ballot boxes for 14 polling stations would be opened for inspection and recount, within 48 hours. These polling stations include Nandi Hills and Sinendeti Primary School in Nandi, Belgut, Kapsuser and Chepkutum Primary Schools in Kericho County; Jomvi, Mikindani and Ministry of Water Tanks Polling Stations in Mombasa County. Others are Mvita, Majengo and Mvita Primary Schools in Mombasa County; Tinderet CONMO, in Nandi County; Jarok, Gathanji and Kiheo Primary School Polling in Nyandarua County.

Odinga has reiterated that he will respect the Supreme Court ruling. Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua on August 22 filed a petition to the country’s top court, challenging the outcome of the August 9 election. In a recent press conference, Odinga reaffirmed his confidence in the Supreme Court ruling despite saying he won the presidential election. Odinga said he had proof that he had won the election, which requires a candidate to receive 50% of the vote plus one. He wants a recount, citing a post by the Maravi Post.

According to a copy of the 72-page petition seen by AFP, Odinga’s team alleges that IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati failed to tally about 140 000 votes. As a result, Ruto “did not meet the constitutional threshold of 50% plus 1 of the valid votes cast” — a requirement for him to be declared the winner. Judges now have less than a week to issue a ruling. If they order an annulment, a new vote must be held within 60 days.

