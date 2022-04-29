WATCH: Thousands of mourners flock to Nyayo National Stadium to pay their last respects to former Kenyan President Kibaki

Cape Town - Thousands of mourners, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, have descended on the capital of Nairobi to follow proceedings at the national funeral service of former President Emilio Mwai Kibaki at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday. Mwai Kibaki, who served as Kenya's third president from 2003 to 2013, died aged 90 last Friday.

The funeral Mass at the interfaith service was conducted by Archbishop Philip Anyolo, Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi assisted by Archbishop Martin Kivuva, Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Mombasa, according to a statement issued by State House Kenya on Friday. Picture: State House Kenya. The body of former President Emilio Mwai Kibaki was received at Nyayo national stadium by President Uhuru Kenyatta in an elaborate military ceremony that included mounting of the casket on the catafalque. As part of the elaborate reception, President Kenyatta led his visiting African counterparts Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa), Salva Kiir (South Sudan) and Sahle Work-Zewde (Ethiopia) in paying their last respects to the departed former head of state, writes State House.

Vice-Presidents Constantino Chiwenga (Zimbabwe), Philip Mpango (Tanzania) and Jessica Alupo (Uganda) as well as former president of Malawi Joyce Banda also paid their final respects to the late President. Picture: State House Kenya. The public lined the streets of Wananchie to bid farewell to Kibaki as the solemn procession of the late former president’s cortege marched through several Nairobi roads on its way to Nyayo stadium. Queen Elizabeth mourned the passing of Mwai Kibaki as a great statesman, saying that Kenya can take pride in the legacy of his leadership.

