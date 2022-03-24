Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Why do the Maasai jump so high?

The adamu is part of the Eunoto ceremony, where boys transition to men. The jumping also acts as a way for men to attract brides. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya.

The adamu is part of the Eunoto ceremony, where boys transition to men. The jumping also acts as a way for men to attract brides. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya.

Published 26m ago

Share

Cape Town - The adamu, also known as the “jumping dance,” is a highly identifiable Maasai ceremony that has been captured in countless photographs and movies.

However, many may be unaware of the true significance of this dance.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Maasai, one of Kenya’s native tribes, is a special group of people known for their distinctive, bright clothing and jumping dance.

When on safari tribesmen will often perform an out-of-context version of it for visitors. For the Maasai, the adamu is simply one of several rites that make up the Eunoto, the event in which the morani, or younger warriors, advance to manhood, according to African Safaris.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kELqAOwnsLE

More on this

The adamu is part of the Eunoto ceremony, where boys transition to men. The jumping also acts as a way for men to attract brides.

The higher he jumps, the more of an eligible bachelor he is, writes Maasai Tribe Facts.

In the past, warriors showed their prowess by killing a lion. Now it’s about how high they can jump, according to Reuters.

Story continues below Advertisment
Pixabay

Last month, the world’s spotlight turned to Northern Tanzania’s Maasai elders who are facing eviction from ancestral lands, as the new government looks to make way for elite tourism and trophy hunting.

In an urgent plea, the elders have set up a petition to rally the broader global community to get behind them and put a stop to this proposed plan by the Tanzanian government.

In the wake of the possible removal of the Maasai elders from ancestral land, the elders have created a petition on Avaaz, a US-based non-profit organisation that promotes global activism on issues such as climate change, human rights, animal rights, corruption, poverty and conflict.

Story continues below Advertisment

IOL

Related Topics:

culturekenyaTanzaniaCulture and TraditionHuman RightsTourismWildlife

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello