Cape Town – South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has denied being deported from Uganda.
According to reports on social media, she had been stopped from performing at a New Year's Eve event. Police in Uganda claimed there had been a problem with her visa.
Ugandan police spokesperson Fred Enanga said in a video posted on Twitter yesterday that they are hopeful Chaka Chaka will visit the country again, "when she applies for the correct visa”.
He said she had entered the country using the wrong visa, which is why she was deported.
“Now this was essentially by our officials to help maintain the integrity of our immigration rules for all visitors to our country, including foreign musicians.