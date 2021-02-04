WATCH: Zim journalist Hopewell Chin'ono arrested over tweets, now sings about state corruption

Harare - Undeterred by being arrested three times in six months for tweets protesting about graft, outspoken Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has turned to song to get his message across. In a video that has gone viral, Chin'ono has released a short free-styled reggae dance-hall track, titled Dem Loot - "They Loot" - in which he chastises rampant state corruption in the southern African country. The song has sparked a #DemLootChallenge on Twitter and prompted versions in other genres including jazz and acapella, and using the country's traditional instrument, the mbira. Chin'ono is seen looking poker-faced in his study as he sings in a mix of pidgin English and vernacular Shona, one of Zimbabwe's official languages. "Lord have mercy, mercy, mercy; hospitals no medication, dem loot; ghetto youths no jobs, dem loot; no water to drink in townships, dem loot," go the lyrics.

Chin'ono told AFP he recorded the "spur-of-the-moment" track just three days after exiting the gates of a maximum security prison, where he had been held for nearly three weeks in pre-trial custody on charges relating to a tweet.

"I was in my study (and) was just playing music and then I started singing about this because it was on my mind," he said, referring to shortages of protective gear in Zimbabwe's hospitals.

"And I just sort of compressed what I was thinking about during the day into a song and then posted it on Tweeter and it went viral," he told AFP.

He was surprised by the response to what he thought "was a Sunday joke -- the message is something I say everyday on Twitter and Facebook."

On this lighter note brought to us by this Zimb couple;

Good night & remember that the fight against Corruption, Looting and Incompetence is in your hands!



We are in a very important Political discourse that will determine whether today’s youth will have a future or not#DemLoot pic.twitter.com/inT5HJsPB4 — Hopewell Chin’ono #NoToLooters (@daddyhope) February 3, 2021

I shed a tear watching these youths.



The ultimate point is that the message is getting across.



Do you know what US$15 billion LOOTED from Chiadzwa Diamond fields could do for ALL of Zimbabwe’s 5 Central hospitals?



It would run them without shortages for 300 years!#DemLoot pic.twitter.com/A2fS4y6qh8 — Hopewell Chin’ono #NoToLooters (@daddyhope) February 3, 2021

“They lack vision (and) now we depend on donations,” laments @SlimtheWise in this #DemLoot Rhythm and Blues version!

Do you know that the Government has not released the latest Auditor General’s report because of the MASSIVE looting that was done by criminal syndicates?#DemLoot pic.twitter.com/XtYbApzlAF — Hopewell Chin’ono #NoToLooters (@daddyhope) February 3, 2021

Chin'ono was arrested last July for tweeting that an opposition political party was planning nationwide demonstrations against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

In November, he was picked up for pre-empting a judicial decision before it was handed down.

And on January 8, he was arrested for a third time for sharing a video he claimed showed a police officer beating a baby to death.

Last week he was freed on bail, but banned from using his Twitter account to post anything that might incite the public to revolt against the government.