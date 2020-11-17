WATCH: Zimbabwean-born teen wins The Voice UK 2020

Cape Town - British singing competition television series The Voice UK edition at the weekend crowned Blessing Chitapa as the winner for 2020, local media reported. Chitapa, 18, is a Zimbabwean-born teen who now resides in Dudley, West Midlands, England. According to New Zimbabwe, Chitapa was mentored by British singer-songwriter Olly Murs and battled for the coveted record contract in the finals with Jonny Brooks coached by Sir Tom Jones. The competition was initially scheduled for March this year but was postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It resumed last month after seven months on hold. Chitapa was chosen as the winner by the ITV talent competition's virtual audience.

She said winning the competition was a huge achievement.

"Winning The Voice UK 2020 is my biggest achievement yet. I am so proud of how far I have come and I am intrigued to see what the future holds for me,’ Chitapa was quoted as saying.

Her coach, Murs, was ecstatic over her win, saying he had believed in her from the start.

"She has got an incredible voice, infectious personality and has a bright future ahead of her. I cannot wait to see what she does next," said Murs.

Chitapa has recently released a new single, titled Angels. It is available on all digital platforms.

African News Agency (ANA)