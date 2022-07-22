What you need to know about Ramaphosa’s meeting with Côte d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted Côte d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara in Pretoria on Friday where he highlighted the opportunities for South African businesses to work more closely with Abidjan. Ramaphosa started by reviewing the progress on the implementation of the Agreements and and MoUs signed in December during his state visit to Côte d’Ivoire, and added that new Agreements needed to be considered in order to further strengthen bilateral co-operation.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Since my visit to Côte d’Ivoire, much work has been done to implement the agreements. “I have been informed that the departments of our two countries have been engaging each other constantly with a view to deepen our bilateral relations,” said Ramaphosa. He said over the past three years, the value of South African exports to Côte d’Ivoire has increased by close on 25%, and that the value of South African imports from Côte d’Ivoire has increased by more than 200% over the same period.

The president expects the volume of trade to further increase between the two countries with the entry into force of the Agreement on the African Continental Free Trade Area. “South African companies are active in the telecommunications, broadcasting, banking and insurance sectors in Côte d’Ivoire. “We believe that there is great opportunity for South African companies – both state owned and privately owned – to support the priority sectors identified in the Ivorian National Development Plan 2021-2025,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking on the topic of global governance system, Ramaphosa said South Africa will continue to defend and promote the primacy of the UN in resolving any challenges facing the international community. He wished his counterpart well in the upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar as well as for the nations preparations to host for the 34th African Cup of Nations in 2023. IOL