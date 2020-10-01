WHO Africa backs probe into sexual abuse allegations against aid workers in DRC

Johannesburg - The allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse by aid workers who identified themselves as working for the World Health Organisation (WHO) Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are deeply horrific and heartbreaking, the agency’s Africa director has said.

In a statement late on Wednesday, WHO Africa director Dr Matshidiso Moeti said she strongly supported director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ decision to initiate a thorough review of the allegations.

A months-long investigation by journalists from The New Humanitarian and the Thomson Reuters Foundation found that men who identified themselves as being with WHO had been accused of sexual abuse by some 30 women.

Fifty-one women alleged that they had been sexually exploited or abused overall by mostly foreign men identifying themselves as aid workers in Beni, the main city at the centre of what was the DRC’s worst ever Ebola outbreak, between 2018 and June this year.

“I stand with anyone who has fallen victim to sexual violation during the Ebola response in the eastern DRC,” Moeti said.