WHO secures 2 million USD to contain Covid-19 pandemic in Africa

NAIROBI - The African Development Bank (AfDB) said Wednesday it has approved around 208 million Kenyan shillings (about 2 million U.S. dollars) in emergency assistance for the World Health Organisation (WHO) to strengthen its capacity to help African countries contain the Covid-19 pandemic and mitigate its impacts.

AfDB said WHO Africa region will use the funds to bolster the capacity of 41 African countries on infection prevention, testing and case management.

"This grant will enable regional member countries to put in place robust containment measures within 48 hours of COVID-19 case confirmation and also support the WHO Africa region to disseminate information and increase public awareness in communities," the bank's human capital youth and skills development department said in a statement.

The lender said the assistance, which is in response to an international appeal by the WHO, will be used by the world body to equip regional member countries to prevent, rapidly detect, investigate, contain and manage detected cases of COVID-19.

It said the assistance is one part of several AfDB interventions to help member countries address the pandemic which, though slow to arrive in Africa, is spreading quickly and is straining already fragile health systems.