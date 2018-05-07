A 29-year-old man was left in agony after his older lover bit off his ear over an allegedly affair, Uganda’s Daily Monitor reported. Picture: Pixabay

Serere District, Uganda - A 29-year-old man was left in agony after his older lover bit off his ear over an allegedly affair, Uganda’s Daily Monitor reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Petra Amongin, 46, bit off the ear of her boyfriend Richard Enyamu, 29, in Serere District in eastern Uganda, after he allegedly engaged in an affair.

Sunday night’s attack reportedly left the young man wailing after Amongin accused him of cheating on her.

Eyewitness Joseph Okiria said the trouble began after Enyamu bought cakes and drinks for another woman.

As the two were enjoying the cakes and drinks, the older woman physically intervened between the two, wrestled her boyfriend down to the ground and bit off his ear.

“The other woman fled the scene as people gathered,” Okiria added.

According to local police the lovers have a history of bar fights.

