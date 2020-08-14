Women in Egypt use social media to expose sexual abusers

Cape Town - Egyptian women have taken to social media to shame alleged abusers and demand change as a wave of online protests against rape culture and sexual abuse sweeps across the country.

According to a report by the Guardian, a growing number of social media accounts have been gathering survivors’ testimony and attempting to shame their alleged attackers who they say routinely go unpunished, particularly members of the social elite.

While victims have gathered the courage to expose their alleged abusers in recent weeks, campaigners and feminist activists say Egyptian law provides limited recourse on matters of sexual assault and harassment, with survivors often facing an uphill struggle in reporting such experiences while also risking negative social consequences.

But even as activists claim that the wheels of justice turn slowly with regard to gender based violence, in July Egypt's public prosecutor's office ordered the pre-trial detention of a man whose alleged sexual crimes against women and minors were exposed in an online campaign.

According to the Middle East Eye, the prosecutor's office said in a statement the accused had confessed to six complaints against him including the alleged attempted rape of a minor and sexual blackmail.