World leaders hail AU-led Ethiopia peace agreement

The Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray this week agreed to an immediate cessation of hostilities in the ongoing conflict in the East African country which has seen thousands killed and millions displaced since 2020. South Africa hosted the AU-led mediation where closed talks were held for 10 days.

AU mediator and former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo said on Wednesday during a media briefing in Pretoria that this moment was not the end of the peace process. Obasanjo was supported by former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta and former deputy president of South Africa, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. Obasanjo said that “implementation of the peace agreement is critical for its success”, adding that this would be supervised and monitored by a high-level AU panel.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka congratulated Ethiopians for taking much-needed steps forward towards peace by signing a cessation of hostilities agreement facilitated by the AU and hosted by South Africa. Kenyatta said that the ultimate responsibility for the implementation of the agreement lies purely in the hands of the people of Ethiopia. He said that it is his hope that coming from Pretoria, all parties will go back and engage their local populations, engage their militias, engage all their different communities and begin this process of dialogue, a process the former leader of Kenya says without doubt will involve compromise and understanding.

Kenyatta said that after two years, they are still at the table. “The only lasting solution is through dialogue.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the truce, according to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. Dujarric told the media that the truce was “a welcome first step, which the UN hopes can start to bring some solace to the millions of Ethiopian civilians that have really suffered during this conflict”.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs applauded Ethiopia for reaching the landmark ceasefire agreement. They congratulated the AU, which led the talks, South Africa for hosting the talks, as well as all contributing parties for their efforts, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The Turkish ministry reiterated its readiness to lend all kinds of support to Ethiopia for the establishment of peace and tranquillity in the country, it said. The chairperson of the American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee (AEPAC), Mesfin Tegenu also welcomed the news of a permanent cessation of hostilities in northern Ethiopia. “The war has devastated communities across the region. The suffering has been felt by all Ethiopians, at home and abroad. If there’s a chance at a lasting peace it should be grasped.

“AEPAC has consistently called for the disarming of the TPLF, an increase in humanitarian aid, and the restoration of services to impacted areas in Tigray, Afar and Amhara. “The American Ethiopian community has stood firm with the African Union in its efforts to secure peace and on behalf of AEPAC and our partners I thank all those involved for their dedication to Ethiopia.” [email protected]