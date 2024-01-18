Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Thursday, January 18, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Xi Jinping congratulates Felix Tshisekedi on re-election as DR Congo's president

Felix Tshisekedi waves to his supporters after casting his ballot inside a polling station during the presidential elections in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 20, 2023. Picture: CFP

Felix Tshisekedi waves to his supporters after casting his ballot inside a polling station during the presidential elections in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 20, 2023. Picture: CFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Felix Tshisekedi on his re-election as president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Calling the DR Congo a traditional friendly country and a comprehensive strategic cooperative partner of China, President Xi vowed to deepen political mutual trust, enrich the connotation of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and push for new and greater development of China-DR Congo cooperation along with President Tshisekedi.

Tshisekedi has been re-elected as president of the DR Congo for a second five-year term after elections held on December 20, 2023. He is scheduled to be sworn in on January 20.

Related Topics:

electionAfricaDemocratic Republic of the CongoXi Jinping