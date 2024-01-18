Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Felix Tshisekedi on his re-election as president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Calling the DR Congo a traditional friendly country and a comprehensive strategic cooperative partner of China, President Xi vowed to deepen political mutual trust, enrich the connotation of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and push for new and greater development of China-DR Congo cooperation along with President Tshisekedi.
Tshisekedi has been re-elected as president of the DR Congo for a second five-year term after elections held on December 20, 2023. He is scheduled to be sworn in on January 20.