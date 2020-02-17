RUSTENBURG - Police in Zambia have arrested at least 50 people in connection with mob justice meted out to people suspected of orchestrating widespread "gassing" incidents in the landlocked country, Zambia media has reported.
According to a report in the Lusaka Times, the suspects were arrested in Matero for idle and disorderly conduct.
"These are unruly groupings arming themselves with offensive weapons moving round communities on the pretext of patrolling, but they end up harassing innocent people, some of which have died in instances of mob justice," police spokesperson Esther Katongo told the online publication.