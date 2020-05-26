Zambia frees homosexual couple, but it's no victory for gay rights

CAPE TOWN - A total of 2,984 prisoners were pardoned on Monday by Zambia's President Edgar Lungu, including a homosexual couple, in commemoration of Africa Day. However, the move was largely aimed at reducing prison populations to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Lungu evoked article 97 of Zambia’s constitution, which allows for convicted persons to be granted a presidential pardon or substitution, according to Lusaka Times.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo announced on Friday that those pardoned fell under the president’s prerogative. It saw 14% of Zambia's total prison population being released. This included 55 elderly, three medical cases, 11 compassionate, 12 foreign nationals, nine on Lungu’s discretion, and 155 females.

Kampyongo said this was an attempt to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 within prisons, and took time to endorse Zambia Correctional Service’s efforts to adhere to the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommendations and the health ministry's guidelines. These include physical distancing, wearing face masks and handwashing when admitting new or transferred prisoners.

As of May 26, the WHO reported 920 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Zambia and seven deaths.