Zambia's Kaunda buried at official site despite son's court challenge

LUSAKA, July 7 (Reuters) - Zambia's founding president, Kenneth Kaunda, was laid to rest at the country's presidential burial site on Wednesday after the High Court dismissed a challenge by one of his sons that this would be against his wishes.

Kaunda ruled Zambia from 1964, when the southern African nation won its independence from Britain, until his defeat in an election in 1991. He died on June 17 in a military hospital in Lusaka.

Kaunda's son Kaweche on Tuesday challenged in court the government's plan to bury his father's remains at Embassy Park,where other former heads of state are buried and which is visited by the public as a national monument.

Kaweche Kaunda said his father's last wish was to be buried at his residence next to his wife, Betty, who died more than 10years ago.