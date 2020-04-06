Zim legislator sets up Covid-19 isolation centre in Harare

PRETORIA – An independent legislator in Zimbabwe, Themba Mliswa has set up a coronavirus (Covid-19) isolation centre in his constituency near Harare, in a bid to fight the virus which has killed thousands of people across the world.

Online publication Newsday reported that Mliswa also launched a Covid-19 taskforce for disaster preparedness and donated at least US$1,000 towards the purchase of essential products and equipment towards his constituency’s state of preparedness.

According to the publication, the Norton town council has also offered its Katanga vocational training centre and a secondary school premises as isolation centres for Covid-19 screening.

A 14-member taskforce would be responsible for observing the situation and managing the Covid-19 outbreak in the constituency.

The Zimbabwe Republic police has been using water cannon vehicles to disinfect markets and bus ranks.