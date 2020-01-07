Zimbabwean Deputy President Constantino Chiwenga is seen with his wife Marry, right,in 2018. Marry Chiwenga has been charged with attempting to kill her husband as well as money laundering and fraud. File picture: Wonder Mashura/AP

Rustenburg - The estranged wife of Zimbabwe's Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa, was granted 50,000 Zimbabwe dollars (R39,700) bail on Monday, pending trial on fraud, money laundering and foreign currency externalisation charges. Mubaiwa, 38, is also facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly tried to kill Chiwenga, 63, at a South African hospital.

The Harare High Court ordered Mubaiwa to surrender title deeds to a 3,642 square-metre property located in Highlands registered in her father, Keni Mubaiwa’s KM Auctions company and to handover her diplomatic passport to the clerk of court as part of her bail conditions, the Herald reported.

She was also ordered to reside at her Borrowdale Brooke mansion, report once every fortnight at Borrowdale Police Station and not to interfere with witnesses.

Marry Mubaiwa has been granted bail of $50 000. She has also been ordered to hand over her diplomatic passport.

African News Agency (ANA)