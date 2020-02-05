Zimbabwean Deputy President Constantino Chiwenga is seen with his wife Marry. Picture: Wonder Mashura/AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria – Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga, the estranged wife of Zimbabwe’s Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who is in remanded prison for allegedly assaulting a maid, has lodged a bail appeal at the country’s high court, state media reported on Wednesday. The former model, previously married to soccer star Shingi Kaondera, was at the weekend denied bail by a Harare magistrate. She was in court on fresh charges of assaulting family house worker Delight Munyoro, a charge she denies.

According to the Herald newspaper, the court denied her bail on the basis that she “has a propensity for violence”. Mubaiwa Chiwenga has now taken the fight for bail to the superior high court.

Last month, she was granted ZIM$50 000 (about R39 700) bail pending trial on fraud, money laundering and foreign currency externalisation charges.

Mubaiwa Chiwenga, 38, also faces attempted murder charges after she allegedly tried to kill Chiwenga, 63, at a South African hospital.