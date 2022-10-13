Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, October 13, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Zimbabwe demands mining royalties in refined metal

Global miners operating in Zimbabwe will have to pay some of their royalties in refined metal rather than cash, the president wrote in a newspaper on Sunday, as the country struggles to benefit from demand for its resources. File Photo.

Global miners operating in Zimbabwe will have to pay some of their royalties in refined metal rather than cash, the president wrote in a newspaper on Sunday, as the country struggles to benefit from demand for its resources. File Photo.

Published 34m ago

Share

Zimbabwe has abundant reserves of minerals such as gold and platinum group metals (PGM), but power supply problems, a lack of ancillary industries to support mining and currency fluctuations have prevented it from profiting from a resource boom.

"Starting this October, government now requires that part of these royalties come as actual refined mining product," Emmerson Mnangagwa wrote in a column in “The Sunday Mail”.

Story continues below Advertisement

None of the companies contacted immediately responded to a request for comment.

The policy will target four main minerals – gold, diamonds, PGMs and lithium – he said.

Mnangagwa said the aim was to build a national reserve of precious metals and critical resources for the benefit of the population and future generations.

More on this

"We cannot, as the present government, and as the current generation, run and manage finite resources profligately, without any regard for generations yet and sure to come!" he wrote.

Leading South African companies such as Impala Platinum and Anglo American Platinum are among those that extract PGMs in Zimbabwe.

Gold companies, including Johannesburg-listed Sibanye Stillwater and London-listed Caledonia Mining, also operate there.

Story continues below Advertisement

In addition, Chinese miners are involved in lithium mining in Zimbabwe, with the potential to make it Africa's biggest lithium producer, analysts say.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

miningnatural resourcesenergy and resourceenergy industryZimbabwe

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters