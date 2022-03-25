Zimbabwe economy set to grow by 3.5 percent this year – IMF

Harare: Zimbabwe’s economy is projected to grow by 3.5 percent in 2022 and three percent over the medium term but the threat of Covid-19, droughts and other structural constraints could dampen the growth prospects, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

In an assessment following Article IV consultations with Zimbabwean authorities, the IMF said real gross domestic product was forecast to slow down to 3.5 percent this year, down from the 6.3 percent recorded in 2021 on the back of the bumper maize harvest during the 2020/21 farming season as well as strong pick-up in mining and buoyant construction.