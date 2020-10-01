Zimbabwe hikes power tariffs by 50%, another increase set for next month

Harare - Zimbabwe's energy regulator has allowed the state power company to increase tariffs by 50% from Thursday while another hike by the same margin would come into effect next month.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) had already raised tariffs by 50% on September 23 to bring its rates in line with inflation running above 700%.

The increase would hit residents whose salaries have lagged inflation, while businesses could pass on the cost to consumers.

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) said in a letter to ZETDC that the government had okayed the "outstanding tariff adjustments."

ZERA chief executive Edington Mazambani confirmed the increases.