File picture

Harare ‑ Freelance journalist Edmund Kudzayi on Tuesday appeared in court facing charges of possessing a camouflage umbrella. Kudzayi, who is the editor for Kukurigo News, an online media outlet, pleaded not guilty to a charge of unlawful possession or wearing of camouflage uniforms, as defined under section 32 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act when he appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba.

The freelance journalist, who is represented by Obey Shava of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, was arrested on February 22 at a police check-point along Domboshava Road in Harare after he was allegedly found in possession of a camouflage umbrella with a pouch in his vehicle.

When trial commenced Tuesday, Shava filed an application for exception to the charges, wherein Kudzayi denied committing the offence as alleged by the prosecution.

The journalist returns to court on Wednesday 27 March for the continuation of his trial.

His arrest in February came after the Zimbabwe National Army announced that it was conducting a snap search in residential areas for military regalia, which it alleged was stolen during the 14 January mass protests.

Kudzayi rose to fame in 2014 after he was arrested and accused of being the shadowy character running the Baba Jukwa Facebook page.

In the run-up to and after the July 2013 elections, the Facebook page would publish highly sensitive and classified information about the ruling Zanu-PF party and meetings held by VVIP officials.

African News Agency (ANA)