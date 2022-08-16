Zimbabwe police launch manhunt for sword-wielding suspect for robbing and raping worshippers on Mount Maru

The suspect allegedly robbed worshippers before raping one of them after threatening to kill them all with his sword. Cape Town - Police in Mashonaland East Province have launched a manhunt for the suspect who allegedly robbed worshippers before raping one of them after threatening to kill them all with his sword.

An unknown man armed with a sword pounced on five people who were conducting prayers on Mount Maru in Domboshava and robbed them of cash before raping one of them, local media reported on Monday. The suspect threatened to kill the worshippers if they resisted his demands, Zimbabwe’s “Herald” reported. Reports indicate that the worshippers included three students from Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT).

Worshipper were praying on top of the mountain at about 10pm on Saturday when the suspect pounced on them, according to the Africa Press. He also ordered two of them to undress and have sexual intercourse in front of their colleagues, but they refused to comply, wrote Zim Eye. In April, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) banned the carrying of dangerous weapons around the Beitbridge district to control an increase in violent crimes, especially murder and robberies, for the period between May 1 and May 31.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo, said the temporary prohibition notice was made in line with the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (chapter 11:23). He said the carrying of catapults, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives or daggers was banned during the prohibition period. Violent crimes such as assault and armed robbery are moderately high in Zimbabwe.

