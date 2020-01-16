File picture: Pexels

Pretoria - Two siblings in Zimbabwe’s Bindura town were due to appear in court on Thursday for allegedly assaulting and robbing their father’s girlfriend, whom they accused of squandering their parent’s money. The independent NewsDay newspaper reported that Stephen and Tendai Mashongedza pleaded not guilty to the charges during a previous court appearance where they were remanded in custody until Thursday.

According to NewsDay, the pair allegedly attacked Sinikiwe Motsi at her residence in a village in Bindura on Christmas Day, breaking windows and a door to gain entry.

They reportedly hit the woman, demanding money and a cellphone which they claimed had been bought with proceeds from their sister’s bride price.

The hapless woman was forced to march from her house in the dead of the night, but later released a few kilometers away.