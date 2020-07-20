NewsAfrica
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono

Zimbabwean journalist arrested ahead of July 31 'protest'

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Durban - Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has been arrested in Harare. 

Details about the arrest remain sketchy at this stage, but it is believed that police in Harare raided their homes on Monday morning. 

In a press statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the arrests of both Chin'ono and Ngarivhume. They say the pair were arrested in connection with allegations relating to the incitement to participate in public violence. 

ZRP added that they are in police custody and will appear in court soon. 

Chin'ono shared a short clip of his arrest on his Twitter account. The video has been seen more than 49 000 times and has gone viral. 

According to newzimbabwe.com, Chin’ono has unsettled Zimbabwean authorities over his reporting on corruption allegedly by Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa’s administration. 

It was reported that the Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume was also arrested. 

The arrests are believed to be linked to planned national demonstrations against corruption scheduled for July 31, which have received massive support from political parties and civic groups. 

In a tweet posted via The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association account, ZimRights expressed concern over the arrests. 

Meanwhile, the tag #FreeHopewell trended on Twitter with many calling for Chin'ono to be released. 

IOL 

Zimbabwe

Share this article:

Related Articles