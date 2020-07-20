Zimbabwean journalist arrested ahead of July 31 'protest'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has been arrested in Harare. Details about the arrest remain sketchy at this stage, but it is believed that police in Harare raided their homes on Monday morning. In a press statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the arrests of both Chin'ono and Ngarivhume. They say the pair were arrested in connection with allegations relating to the incitement to participate in public violence. ZRP added that they are in police custody and will appear in court soon. Chin'ono shared a short clip of his arrest on his Twitter account. The video has been seen more than 49 000 times and has gone viral.

According to newzimbabwe.com, Chin’ono has unsettled Zimbabwean authorities over his reporting on corruption allegedly by Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa’s administration.

It was reported that the Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume was also arrested.

The arrests are believed to be linked to planned national demonstrations against corruption scheduled for July 31, which have received massive support from political parties and civic groups.

In a tweet posted via The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association account, ZimRights expressed concern over the arrests.

#STATEMENT: The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) notes with concern the arrest of Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume who is the convener for the 31 July Protest and Journalists Hopewell Chin’ono who has been exposing government corruption on social media. pic.twitter.com/jyYcdh2XvN — ZimRights (@ZimRights1) July 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the tag #FreeHopewell trended on Twitter with many calling for Chin'ono to be released.

Leading human rights lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa says 8 Zimbabwean state security agents broke into investigative journalist @daddyhope’s home and abducted him. The agents did not produce a warrant & the lawyers do not know where they took him. #FreeHopewell pic.twitter.com/5detNLTKT6 — Alex T Magaisa 🇿🇼 (@Wamagaisa) July 20, 2020

No we did not see @daddyhope arrested

We saw a un-uniformed men come into his room

We didn't hear his rights read or charged

They did not identify themselves

They even tried to hide their faces behind a corner

They were extremely hostile



He was abducted.#FreeHopewell — Baynham Goredema 🇿🇼 (@bayhaus) July 20, 2020

Courage is not a crime. Speaking out is not treason. And his voice is our voice. #FreeHopewell pic.twitter.com/G98KFdG0Ll — #FreeHopewell (@ComradeFatsooo) July 20, 2020

IOL