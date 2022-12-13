Zimbabwean president rewards his wife with a Doctor of Philosophy degree

Last week, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa conferred First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa with an honorary doctorate from the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU). The first lady will now, like her predecessor Grace Mugabe, be referred to as Dr Mnangagwa.

Online publication New Zimbabwe reported the first lady was rewarded for her hard work in improving lives of the country’s disadvantaged communities through programmes such Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba. Mnangagwa’s degree was received by Women’s Affairs Minister Sithembiso Nyoni in her absence. Grace Mugabe stunned Zimbabweans by graduating with a PhD from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) allegedly just two months after enrolling, causing a stir on social media.

In 2018, Mnangagwa suspended University of Zimbabwe vice-chancellor Professor Levi Nyagura for allegedly awarding the former first lady a Doctor of Philosophy degree “corruptly” in 2014. Nyagura was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission after an investigation. The vice-chancellor was accused of awarding the PhD without the approval of the University of Zimbabwe senate and council, as stipulated by regulations.

