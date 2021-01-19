Zimbabwean prophet blames vaccines for poverty, underachievement in Africa

By iHarare

Popular Zimbabwean prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa of the United Family International Church (UFIC) has sensationally blamed vaccines for Africa’s poverty, suffering and underachievement.

The charismatic man of the cloth who was speaking about the Covid-19 vaccine went on to claim that the previous vaccines - which have been administered to Africans since birth - have distorted their DNA. Makandiwa also claimed that the DNA of Africans has also been tampered in the search for the Covid-19 vaccine.

This is not the first time that Prophet Makandiwa, who commands a huge following and leads one of Zimbabwe’s biggest congregations, has said something controversial about the coronavirus.

In April last year the flamboyant prophet declared that his followers would be spared from the coronavirus. Speaking during a broadcast, Makandiwa declared that everyone who heard his voice during that sermon would be spared from the disease.