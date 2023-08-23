Zimbabweans to vote: facts and figures on elections

Harare — Zimbabweans cast ballots on Wednesday in the country's second general election since the 2017 coup that deposed late ruler Robert Mugabe, who led the country to independence from Britain in 1980. Here are some facts and figures about the vote:

Who is being elected? – Voters will vote directly for a president, 210 national lawmakers and 1,970 local government and municipal leaders. A president is elected through an absolute majority. If none of the candidates wins at least 50 percent plus one of the votes, a run-off is called.

Lawmakers and municipal councillors only require a simple majority to win. – Eleven presidential candidates, including one woman are vying for the country's top job, while more than 600 candidates are hoping to secure one of the elected parliamentary seats. Each of the presidential hopefuls paid $20,000 (around R375,186) to appear on the ballot paper while those wishing to be members of parliament paid $1,000 (around R18,759) each.

Polling day – There are 6.6 million Zimbabweans registered to vote, out of a population of more than 15 million, in what is predicted to be a divisive election. – Voters cast ballots at more than 12,300 polling stations that open for 12 hours starting at 7am to 7pm. Except for diplomats and their spouses, millions of Zimbabweans who are living and working abroad have to be physically inside the country to cast their ballots.