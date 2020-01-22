Senior doctors at government hospitals in Zimbabwe have returned to work full-time, the state-owned Herald newspaper reported. File picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Pretoria - Senior doctors at government hospitals in Zimbabwe, who have been providing limited services and attending to emergency cases only since December, have returned to work full-time, the state-owned Herald newspaper reported on Wednesday. It said the disgruntled doctors’ resumption of duties followed a meeting between executives of the Senior Hospital Doctors Association (SHDA) and members on Monday, where a resolution was made to resume work.

The SHDA executives met Zimbabwe's acting president Constantino Chiwenga last week and the Harare government committed itself to addressing the challenges wrecking havoc in the country’s ailing health sector with a holistic approach, the Herald reported.

Zimbabwe's health sector has been hamstrung by a shortage of medicine as well as on and off strikes by doctors and other health workers over wages and working conditions.

Many Zimbabweans are reportedly dying at home after being prematurely discharged from overcrowded public health facilities.