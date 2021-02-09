AK47s, shotguns, bulletproof vests and hand grenade found at Joburg residential complex

Johannesburg - A cache of weapons including AK47s were found at a residential complex in Winchester Hills and a man suspected to be dealing in drugs was arrested. This comes after members of the Johannesburg Crime Intelligence Unit showed up at the complex on Monday following up on information about drug dealing at a residential complex in Winchester Hills. Gauteng police spokeswoman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said officers then spotted two vehicles “of interest” pull up next to each other in the parking lot, . She said police arrested one suspect after witnessing a transfer of unknown parcels from one vehicle to the other, but the second suspect managed to flee. “An on-site investigation led police to a flat where they searched and recovered two AK-47 rifles, an LM-5 rifle, three shotguns, two Ruger rifles, and a revolver. Bullet-proof vests, security dashboard lights, ammunition, teargas and smoke canisters, a practice hand grenade, also form part of the items seized for further investigation,” said Peters.

“All relevant crime scene management role-players were summoned to the scene and the multi-disciplinary team, after processing the scene confirmed that the parcels that were moved between the suspects vehicles contained an undisclosed amount of cash suspected to be the proceeds of drug sales as well as five bags whose contents will be determined pending forensic analysis.”

She said further investigations were underway, led by the Hawks.

The arrested man, a 30-year-old from Sunnyside in the capital Pretoria, was set to appear in court soon.

Gauteng commissioner of police Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended what he called the tireless efforts of crime intelligence units in the province, saying they had recently led to consistent, significant breakthroughs in the fight against crime.

"The recovery of such high calibre firearms suggests that the suspects could be involved in much more than just drug-related crime,“ said Mawela.

“The investigating team must leave no stone unturned towards apprehending the sought suspect and their accomplices as we believe that more suspects may be involved.”

