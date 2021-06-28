Alert level 4: How 2021 version compares to 2020

Durban - South Africans woke up on Monday morning to tighter Covid-19 regulations that place restrictions on dining, gymning and purchasing alcohol. After listening to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech on Sunday night when he moved the country to Alert Level 4, many assumed that the restrictions mostly affected the purchasing of alcohol.

However, the regulations gazetted and published on Monday sees the closure of, gyms and fitness centres, flea markets, fêtes and bazaars, nightclubs, casinos, taverns, bars and shebeens. In addition, conferencing and exhibition centres will also be closed alongside, museums, libraries, archives and galleries. Visits to old age homes are also prohibited.

How does alert level 4 2021 compare to alert level 4, 2020? Alcohol sales Restricted under both years.

Tobacco sales Restricted under 2020 but allowed in 2021 Food

In 2020, takeaway food was allowed but retailers could not sell pies and rotisserie chickens. Sit down at restaurants was not allowed and restaurants were to remain closed. In 2021, takeaways including pies and rotisserie chickens are can be purchased and while there is no sit down allowed at restaurants, restaurants are allowed to do takeaways. Interprovincial Travel

In 2020, only essential travel was permitted and proof was needed for one returning to a province for work. In 2021, only Gauteng is closed for leisure purposes. Trips to Gauteng for business or funerals are permitted. Curfew