Alleged hackers in court for trying to swindle funds from Sassa system

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Three men have been remanded in custody by the Nelspruit Magistrate Court on Monday following their arrest on Friday for allegedly conspiring to steal money by hacking into the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) system. Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said the trio, Matholeni Sydwell Masilela, 40, Brian Mfundo Masina, 28, and Moses Khumalo, 36, allegedly had hatched a plan to steal from SASSA. “Masilela, Masina and Khumalo were arrested in Nelspruit during an intelligence driven operation by the Hawks' serious corruption investigation [unit] together with cyber crime, local criminal record centre and the South African Social Security Agency,” Sekgotodi said. “The suspects were plotting to pilfer Sassa’s monies by hacking into the organisation’s system. An electronic device which was intended to be used to extract information including a laptop, a scanner, Sassa cards and the suspect’s vehicle were seized during the operation.” She said the case has been postponed to August 3 for verification of addresses and possible bail application.

Meanwhile, Sekgotodi said three people between 28 and 43 years of age are set to appear in the Vosman Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga for possession of suspected stolen diesel.

“The three were arrested on Monday during a multi-disciplinary intelligence driven [operation] by the [SAPS] serious organised crime investigation unit, tactical response team, Mpumalanga provincial detectives, crime intelligence, Fidelity Security, Transnet, provincial operation command centre and the local criminal record centre in Witbank, Mpumalanga,” she said.

Sekgotodi said information surfaced that the two suspects were allegedly in possession of stolen diesel in Witbank.

“The diesel was allegedly stolen from Transnet pipelines in Mpumalanga, as well in the Free State. The team proceeded to the suspects address and found two trucks full of diesel worth an estimated R1.4 million and a generator,” Sekgotodi said.

“Further investigations also revealed an empty fuel tanker, as well as a number of diesel laden containers. Investigations continue and more arrests cannot be ruled out," she said.

African News Agency