Alleged Limpopo criminals in court after deadly shootout with cops

Pretoria - Four alleged armed robbers who were arrested following a shootout with police in Musina, Limpopo, are today appearing before the Musina Magistrate’s Court. Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the shootout happened on Tuesday, and one of the alleged criminals, aged 28, was fatally shot.

“Three of suspects were arrested yesterday on Wednesday, 23 February 2022, and the fourth one on Tuesday prior the shootout that broke out at Mmatswale township in Musina when one of them allegedly shot at the police conducting a further probe on the spate of robberies in the area,” said Mojapelo. “The suspects, aged between 25 and 28, have been linked to house robberies committed in April, July and September of 2021 as well as armed robberies committed in July, November and December of 2021, all in the Musina policing precinct.” Police recovered four illegal firearms and one pellet gun during the operation, where the four were arrested.

A 31-year-old man, identified by SAPS as Prince Dube, was fatally wounded during an alleged shootout with the police at Mmatswale township on the outskirts of Musina in Limpopo. Photo: Supplied/SAPS “Other charges of murder and attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms were also opened, and investigations are continuing,” said Mojapelo. Earlier this week, the police in Limpopo said operations conducted by police in the Malamulele and Saselamani areas in the Vhembe District, Limpopo, have led to the recovery of at least 10 Toyota Hilux bakkies that had been reported stolen in Midrand, Gauteng. “These were part of the operations that were conducted across the province from Sunday, February 13 to Monday, February 21, 2022, and have yielded results following the arrest of a total of 2 567 suspects, aged between 21 and 58,” said Mojapelo.